BRIEF-Innate Immunotherapeutics' FY loss before income tax widens to $7.1 mln
* FY loss before income tax $7.1 million versus loss of $ 4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 29 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from State Food and Drug Administration of Beijing
* Says certificate issued to granules and Chinese drug's extraction and the valid period is until Dec. 18, 2021
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/s5V6nD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY loss before income tax $7.1 million versus loss of $ 4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 31 Britain's cost-effectiveness agency NICE has decided that Merck & Co's immunotherapy drug Keytruda can be used in previously untreated lung cancer patients under special funding arrangements.