BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Gigalane Co Ltd :
* Says it signs 7.34 billion won contract with Xiamen Xinde Co Ltd to provide etching equipments
* Says the contract period from Dec. 29 to Apr. 29, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5l0aJc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017