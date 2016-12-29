BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 DHC Software Co., Ltd. :
* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares and to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/w0qNrn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017