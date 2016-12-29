BRIEF-Innate Immunotherapeutics' FY loss before income tax widens to $7.1 mln
* FY loss before income tax $7.1 million versus loss of $ 4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 29 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it completes dissolution of Nanjing-based finance lease unit on Dec. 27
LONDON, May 31 Britain's cost-effectiveness agency NICE has decided that Merck & Co's immunotherapy drug Keytruda can be used in previously untreated lung cancer patients under special funding arrangements.