BRIEF-Innate Immunotherapeutics' FY loss before income tax widens to $7.1 mln
* FY loss before income tax $7.1 million versus loss of $ 4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 29 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says co completes transfer of 100 percent stake in bioengineering unit and will hold no stake in it
* Plan was disclosed on Oct. 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zu8BWA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY loss before income tax $7.1 million versus loss of $ 4.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 31 Britain's cost-effectiveness agency NICE has decided that Merck & Co's immunotherapy drug Keytruda can be used in previously untreated lung cancer patients under special funding arrangements.