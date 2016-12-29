Dec 29 Jungdawn Co Ltd :

* Says 290 million won worth of its first series private convertible bonds have been converted into 290,000 shares of the company, at 1,000 won per share, as of Dec. 29

* Expected listing date is Jan. 10, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KMSasn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)