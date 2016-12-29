BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will get 100 percent stake in three real estate firms for 0 yen
* Says its unit will buy lands in Tokyo for 7.52 billion yen in total
* Says effective date on Dec. 29
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company