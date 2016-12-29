BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Industrial Bank of Taiwan :
* Says it will issue 22.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$7 to T$9 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 2.5 million shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 20 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wCnbOe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company