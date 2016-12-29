Dec 29 Industrial Bank of Taiwan :

* Says it will issue 22.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$7 to T$9 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 2.5 million shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 20 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wCnbOe

