BRIEF-Innate Immunotherapeutics' FY loss before income tax widens to $7.1 mln
FY loss before income tax $7.1 million versus loss of $ 4.9 million
Dec 29 Crown Bioscience International :
Says its subsidiary Crown Bioscience Inc. plans to set up a sub-subsidiary named Crown Bioscience Louisiana. in U.S
Says Crown Bioscience Louisiana. Will form a strategic cooperation with New Iberia Research Center
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0eGH33
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 31 Britain's cost-effectiveness agency NICE has decided that Merck & Co's immunotherapy drug Keytruda can be used in previously untreated lung cancer patients under special funding arrangements.