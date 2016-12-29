BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Pacific Securities :
* Says it completed issuing 2016 2nd tranche subordinated bonds of 500 million yuan with a term of three years
* Says the coupon rate is 5.26 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BNTVeC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company