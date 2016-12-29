Dec 29 Anxin Trust :

* Says it completed issuing 301.8 million new shares at 13.91 yuan per share for 4.5 billion yuan in total through private placement

* Says its top shareholder, a Shanghai-based investment company, cut stake in it to 52.4 percent from 57 percent, due to the private placement of new shares

* Says a Shanghai-based investment consultation company raised stake in it to 3.3 percent stake in it from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C3ixJd; goo.gl/3HKcJN

