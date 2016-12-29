BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Dec 29 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it wins bid for silicon wafer project worth 144 million yuan ($20.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hrn4ob
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9544 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: