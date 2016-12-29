BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Dec 29 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says it resolved to change the accounting estimates regrding combined provision of uncollectible accounts of accounts receivable within the scope of consolidated affiliated parties
* Says the change will effective on Jan. 1, 2017
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E3IG8g
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: