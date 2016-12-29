BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 K Wah International Holdings Ltd
* Wins land auction in Hong Kong for HK$5.87 billion ($756.86 million) - Hong Kong government
Source text in English: bit.ly/2itdJOm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company