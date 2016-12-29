BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Shanghai Greencourt Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest $22.1 million in project company W-G Capital 9th & O LLC for property project in the U.S.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iHXWyC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company