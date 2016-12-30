BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 29 Greatwall Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it submits the application to terminate listing on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, as result of being merged
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ymxDjK
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing