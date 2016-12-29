BRIEF-Perrigo Company reaffirms FY17 adj EPS view $4.15 to $4.50
* Perrigo Company PLC files first quarter 2017 form 10-Q and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 29 Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on December 30 after controlling shareholder has received 25.4 billion yuan ($3.65 billion)investment from Newhuadu Industrial Group
* Says Newhuadu Industrial Group, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Yunnan Provincial Government each owns 50 percent stake in its controlling shareholder
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2itr6hg ; bit.ly/2ikeQ5y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9511 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: