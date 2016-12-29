BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder buys property assets worth 550.3 million yuan ($79.17 million) from company's unit
