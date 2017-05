Dec 29 Shenzhen Das Intellitech Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement to invest 1 billion yuan ($143.86 million) in 2017 in PPP project on medical big data project

* Says it signs contract on hospital project worth 450 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hvGxr2; bit.ly/2hs1pfo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9510 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)