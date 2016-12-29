BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Dec 29 Queclink Wireless Solutions Co Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 6,573.8 times in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ikEVl5 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: