BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to appoint Gu Shu as vice chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ikT7uj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."