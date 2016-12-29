BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Wintime Energy Co Ltd
* Says electricity unit has sold 20.3 million shares in Hua Xia Bank for 216.8 million yuan ($31.18 million) between Dec 26 and 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iIncoe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."