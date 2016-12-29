Dec 29 Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 84.07 percent stake in ZTEWelink Technology for up to 681 million yuan ($97.94 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 330 million yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iHYtfF

