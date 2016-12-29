Dec 29 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 500 million yuan ($71.91 million) to set up health technology firm

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says share trade to resume on Dec 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hvUV2z; bit.ly/2hshj9N; bit.ly/2iIdXAr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)