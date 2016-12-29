BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 500 million yuan ($71.91 million) to set up health technology firm
* Says it aims to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says share trade to resume on Dec 30

($1 = 6.9535 Chinese yuan renminbi)
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."