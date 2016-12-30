BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Fine Semitech Corp :
* Says Yoo Sam Tae resigned from co-CEO
* Says company's the other co-CEO, Jang Myung Sik and Yoo Jang Dong, will begin to serve as co-CEO as well
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RfAMG2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing