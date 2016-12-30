BRIEF-Wow Unlimited qtrly loss per share $0.42
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017
Dec 30 Firstec Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 7.21 billion won worth of contract with Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd, to mass produce helicopter MUH
* Says contract period is from Dec. 29 to June 10, 2022
* Xactly - if merger agreement with Excalibur Parent Llc, unit, is terminated then termination fee payable by co to Excalibur Parent will be $18.5 million