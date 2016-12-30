BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves 940 mln euro bad loan sale, top investor criticises CEO
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
Dec 30 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says its unit signs agreement to acquire 49 percent stake in Shanghai-based property firm for 2.3 billion yuan ($330.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hy2SnL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9488 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement