BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Nelson Parker senior vp of corporate development
Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development
Dec 30 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd :
* Says it sold all 237 million unlisted domestic shares it holds in Lianhua Supermarket to Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co., Ltd
* Says transaction price of totally HK$950,487,894
* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th