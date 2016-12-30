BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Nelson Parker senior vp of corporate development
Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development
Dec 30 Yitoa Intelligent Control :
* Says it signed a supply chain financial cooperation agreement with China Finance Investment Holdings
* Says China Finance Investment Holdings will provide it with finance service such as microfinance support
* Says total amount of the business cooperation is 1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IQbrgU
Beijing Headline News
* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th