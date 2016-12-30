BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves 940 mln euro bad loan sale, top investor criticises CEO
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
Dec 30 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd :
* Says its unit won bid to buy two plots of land in Tianjin for 154 million yuan and 257 million yuan respectively
* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement