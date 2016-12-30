BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Nelson Parker senior vp of corporate development
Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development
Dec 30 Korea Autoglass Corporation :
* Says it will merge with Sambu Construction Industrial, and merge ratio is 1:0 between the co and Sambu Construction Industrial
* Says merger effective date is Mar. 31, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/btWVCG
Dec 30 Korea Autoglass Corporation :
* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th