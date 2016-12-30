BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Nelson Parker senior vp of corporate development
* Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 30 CJ Seafood Corp :
* Says it signed contract with CJ Jheiljedang Corp to provide goods
* Says contract amount is 159.5 billion won
* Contract period is from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017
Source text in Korean: bit.ly/2iLczgx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th