BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 New Power Plasma Co Ltd :
* Says 2.5 billion won worth of its first unregistered bonds with warrants have been exercised into 204,093 shares of the company, at 12,250 won per share, as of Dec. 28
* Expected listing date is Jan. 13, 2017
Source text in Korean: bit.ly/2ijYiIy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing