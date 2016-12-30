BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Nelson Parker senior vp of corporate development
* Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 30 Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 5 percent stake in five seeds JV respectively, raising stake to 56 percent after transaction
* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th