Dec 30 Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 5 percent stake in five seeds JV respectively, raising stake to 56 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SufAhh ; goo.gl/OVpzhm ; goo.gl/m0hSb6 ; goo.gl/wQRt6c

