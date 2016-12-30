BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Tes Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 3.18 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc, to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
* Contract period is from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: bit.ly/2hBmGYZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing