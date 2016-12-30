Dec 30 Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd
:
* Says mirae Asset Daewoo Co Ltd has acquired 19.9 percent
stake(28.8 million shares) in the company from Mirae Asset
Securities Co.,Ltd
* Says mirae Asset Daewoo Co Ltd and other 30 investors
became top shareholder of the company, replacing Mirae Asset
Securities Co.,Ltd and other 30 investors, effective Dec. 30
* Says mirae Asset Daewoo Co Ltd and other 30 investors hold
46.2 percent stake(67.0 million shares) in the company currently
Source text in Korean: bit.ly/2hvrhHk
