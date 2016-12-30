BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Nelson Parker senior vp of corporate development
* Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 30 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
* Says it receives government supporting fund of 247.2 million yuan ($35.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hyxRA4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th