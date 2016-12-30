BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Nelson Parker senior vp of corporate development
Penn National Gaming names Nelson N. Parker senior vice president of corporate development
Dec 30 Her Chee Industrial :
* Says it repurchased 2.8 million shares of the company during Nov. 3 to Dec. 30
* Says total purchase amount of T$29.1 million
* Repurchased 3.7 million shares of its common shares as of Dec. 30, representing a 5.2 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/R0wf1Y
(Beijing Headline News)
* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th