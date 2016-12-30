Dec 30 Her Chee Industrial :

* Says it repurchased 2.8 million shares of the company during Nov. 3 to Dec. 30

* Says total purchase amount of T$29.1 million

* Repurchased 3.7 million shares of its common shares as of Dec. 30, representing a 5.2 percent stake

