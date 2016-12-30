BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Taiwan Chi Cheng Enterprise :
* Says it will sell Singapore Chi Cheng Pte. Ltd. at 35 million yuan to Finno Technology Hong Kong Company Limited
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing