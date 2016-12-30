BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 MIG Unmobi Technology Inc
* Says its controlling shareholder sold 3.118 percent stake in the company on Dec 30, to own 21.213 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hT65vV
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hT65vV
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing