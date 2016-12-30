BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Hakim Unique Internet :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will fully acquire a Changzhi-based media company at 12.7 million yuan
* Says the subsidiary will fully acquire a Hangzhou-based entertainment management company at 1 million yuan
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing