Dec 30 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it wins land auction in Jiangsu province worth 466.5 million yuan ($67.21 million)

* Says it wins another land auction in Jiangsu province worth 136.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iLuRxY

($1 = 6.9410 Chinese yuan renminbi)