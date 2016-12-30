Dec 30 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder has bought property assets worth 550.3 million yuan ($79.28 million) from company's unit

* Says share trade to resume on Jan 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iMoQoO; bit.ly/2iLAKLA

