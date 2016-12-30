Dec 30 Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment
Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 800 million yuan in equity
investment fund
* Says it plans to invest up to 400 million yuan in HNA
Infrastructure
* Says it plans to invest 1.0 billion yuan to set up
property unit
* Says it plans to boost infrastructure unit's capital by
1.7 billion yuan
* Says unit plans to sell investment firm for 257.6 million
yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hTpJI4;
bit.ly/2hBOA7d; bit.ly/2iMrT0l;
bit.ly/2iLSd6y
