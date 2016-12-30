ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
BANGALORE, Dec 30The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29900 ICS-201(B22mm) 30700 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33200 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 39100 ICS-105(26mm) 36600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37400 ICS-105(27mm) 39700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 37000 ICS-105MMA(27) 38200 ICS-105PHR(28) 40100 ICS-105(28mm) 38700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39200 ICS-105(29mm) 39000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39500 ICS-105(30mm) 39500 ICS-105(31mm) 40100 ICS-106(32mm) 40900 ICS-107(34mm) 53500
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma