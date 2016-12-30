Dec 30 Top Choice Medical Investment Co Inc

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan ($201.70 million) in private placement of shares to fund construction of hospital

* Says share trade to resume on Jan 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2if6dsT; bit.ly/2hz7DNV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9410 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)