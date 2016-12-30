BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 CITIC Guoan Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to sign a cooperation agreement with Hebei radio and television information network group (HBTN), on DVB (Digital Video Broadcasting)+OTT(Over The Top) business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JVsd2M
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing