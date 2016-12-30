BRIEF-Mediware to acquire Kinnser Software
* Mediware Information Systems Inc - transaction, backed by TPG Capital, enables mediware to expand its portfolio in home health and hospice space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 30 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy stakes in 12 medical instrument firms for a combined 848.1 million yuan ($122.17 million) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iM9z3f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9420 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PHILADELPHIA, May 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Emmanuel Rutema couldn't keep the smile off his face as he tested out his new prosthetic arm and promptly knocked himself on the nose.