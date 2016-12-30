US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 30 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank to sell 60 billion rupees in 91-day Treasury bills on Jan. 4
* India cenbank to sell 40 billion rupees in 364-day Treasury bills on Jan. 4 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ip6o5k] Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ifcUuR] (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)