BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Lvjing Holding Co Ltd :
* Says the board agrees its hospital management unit to terminate agreement on property acquisition signed with a Beijing-based investment and development firm
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.